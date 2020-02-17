When is Twin Mirror released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Dontnod Entertainment, the award-winning developers of Life is Strange and Tell Me Why, continue to take movie-level thriller narratives and place them in interactive, mind-bending and often emotional video games. One of their new releases, an investigative thriller, looks to be no different as we play as a broken man finding himself in his mysterious hometown.

When is Twin Mirror released?

Originally due for release last year, Twin Mirror will instead arrive on an unspecified date in 2020. It will release in three parts, with the first episode called Lost on Arrival.

What consoles and platforms will Twin Mirror be released on?

Twin Mirror will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. However, the Microsoft Windows version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for one year.

What’s Twin Mirror about?

33-year-old Samuel, still reeling from a recent break-up, returns to his hometown in West Virginia for his best friend’s funeral. The depressed and bitter investigative journalist then wakes up in his hotel room with a bloody shirt and no memory of the night before – prompting a twisted search to find the truth…

Twin Mirror is a third-person adventure game, with an interactive environment and obtainable objects that encourages investigation. One of the game’s key themes is duality – players can find clues in both the real world and Samuel’s Sherlock-Esque mind palace, and Samuel will be influenced by his inner voice The Double. Players can control who Samuel talks to, and choices throughout the game will determine which of the possible multiple endings are unlocked.

Is there a trailer for Twin Mirror?