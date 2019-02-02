Accessibility Links

  3. Six Nations 2019: how to watch Ireland v England live on TV and online

Arguably the most anticipated match of the Six Nations first round is live on ITV this Saturday 2nd February

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Anthony Watson of England fumbles the ball while later leads to Ireland scoring a try during NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Th opening round of the 2019 Six Nations ends with arguably the biggest match of the weekend, Ireland v England.

Last year’s winners Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

England will be out for vengeance after Ireland sealed their 2018 victory at Twickenham with a resounding 24-15 victory against the home nation.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.

Sport on TV 2019 calendar 

More sport on TV

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What time is Ireland v England on TV?

Ireland v England airs on Saturday 2nd February at 4.45pm, live on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.

Where is Ireland v England taking place?

The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What happened last time England played Ireland?

Ireland beat England 24-15 last year, sealing their Grand Slam victory.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 1st round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

France v Wales Friday 1st February, 8.00pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Scotland v Italy Saturday 2nd February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 4.45pm (Dublin) – live on ITV

All about Six Nations Rugby Union

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

