Six Nations 2019: how to watch Ireland v England live on TV and online
Arguably the most anticipated match of the Six Nations first round is live on ITV this Saturday 2nd February
Th opening round of the 2019 Six Nations ends with arguably the biggest match of the weekend, Ireland v England.
Last year’s winners Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
England will be out for vengeance after Ireland sealed their 2018 victory at Twickenham with a resounding 24-15 victory against the home nation.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.