Dancing on Ice accident causes Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows
ITV's dancing competition reports its latest injury.
One of the professional skaters on ITV’s Dancing on Ice suffered a “freak accident” in training this week, which has forced her to temporarily leave the competition.
Yebin Mok was due to perform with Olympic skier Graham Bell this Sunday, but that will no longer go ahead after she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.
She received immediate medical attention and is currently resting her injury as it heals, but the incident has meant that Bell will not perform his first competitive routine this weekend.
Instead, he will be featured in a group number on Sunday, with comedian Rufus Hound and his professional partner taking the now-vacant spot in the first week of dances.
Karina Mantra will step in for while Mok recuperates, but she is expected to return to Dancing On Ice this year, assuming that Bell is not one of the first eliminations.
The Dancing On Ice judges will have the power to save their favourites from the first two weeks of the competition by using the Golden Ticket.
The new addition to the format will make two of the most promising couples exempt from the first elimination of the series, but this feature will no longer be in effect from the third show – when the pressure really starts to mount.
The Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up includes Rebekah Vardy, Denise Van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson and Jason Donovan.
Changes have been made to protect the cast and crew of this year’s show from coronavirus, with transparent screens separating the judges on the ice panel and the absence of the show’s usual studio audience.
Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 17th January at 6pm on ITV. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.