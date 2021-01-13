Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Dancing on Ice accident causes Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows

Dancing on Ice accident causes Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows

ITV's dancing competition reports its latest injury.

Dancing On Ice - Yebin accident

One of the professional skaters on ITV’s Dancing on Ice suffered a “freak accident” in training this week, which has forced her to temporarily leave the competition.

Advertisement

Yebin Mok was due to perform with Olympic skier Graham Bell this Sunday, but that will no longer go ahead after she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.

She received immediate medical attention and is currently resting her injury as it heals, but the incident has meant that Bell will not perform his first competitive routine this weekend.

Instead, he will be featured in a group number on Sunday, with comedian Rufus Hound and his professional partner taking the now-vacant spot in the first week of dances.

Karina Mantra will step in for while Mok recuperates, but she is expected to return to Dancing On Ice this year, assuming that Bell is not one of the first eliminations.

Yebin - Dancing On Ice 2021 injury
ITV

The Dancing On Ice judges will have the power to save their favourites from the first two weeks of the competition by using the Golden Ticket.

The new addition to the format will make two of the most promising couples exempt from the first elimination of the series, but this feature will no longer be in effect from the third show – when the pressure really starts to mount.

The Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up includes Rebekah Vardy, Denise Van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson and Jason Donovan.

Changes have been made to protect the cast and crew of this year’s show from coronavirus, with transparent screens separating the judges on the ice panel and the absence of the show’s usual studio audience.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 17th January at 6pm on ITV. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on ice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice will go ahead on Sunday after crew members ‘test positive for COVID’

Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up official pictures

How Dancing on Ice is filming under COVID restrictions

Dancing on Ice

First look at the glitzy Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up and pairings as official pictures unveiled

The Masked Singer – Sausage

Kimberley Bond A love letter to The Masked Singer – the show keeping us connected even when we’re apart