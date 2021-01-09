Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

Series two of ITV’s The Masked Singer is well and truly underway, and the guessing game has now begun.

The identities of two singing celebrities are already public knowledge, with musicians Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Spice Girls’ Mel B revealed as Alien and Seahorse respectively in Episode One and Two.

However, there are still 10 The Masked Singer contestants left in the competition, which means the judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross still have their work cut out for them.

One of those contestants is Blob. During episode two, the four-eyed creature made his stage debut singing Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk, with many viewers flocking to Twitter to suggest comedian Lenny Henry could be the face behind the costume.

So, who exactly is Blob? Here’s everything we know so far, including all the guesses and clues.

Who is Blob? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Blob who is hoping their singing will be just as entertaining as their costume. Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs:

Week two – Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

Clues:

Blob describes himself as “big, bright and loud”.

This isn’t the first time Blob has been called “four eyes” – so we could assume Blob is a famous glasses-wearer.

He revealed that having extra eyes help him “observe everything, and I’ve definitely done a lot of that in my career”.

Blob’s introductory video took place in a classroom, with the words ‘hello’, ‘waists’, ‘jug’ and ‘goal’ seen on a desk.

Blob has “recorded a demo for Simon Cowell”.

Guesses:

Greg Davies

Richard Osmond

Andi Peters

Romesh Ranganathan

Lenny Henry

Harry Hill

Is Blob Harry Hill?

BBC

Some viewers think TV presenter and funnyman Harry Hill could be behind the mask.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Deffo think thats Harry Hill on the masked singer as Blob.”

During the VT, Blob pointed out that he’s often called “four eyes” making the judges think he could wear glasses. Harry certainly seems to tick that box, as well as being a very bold personality like Blob.

Deffo think thats Harry Hill on the masked singer as Blob — Marion (@ItTakesTwoxx) January 2, 2021

Is Blob Lenny Henry?

Getty

While none of the panellists guessed Lenny Henry to be behind Blob, the knighted comedian was a top choice for viewers with even Strictly professional Oti Mabuse tweeting out Henry as her prediction.

The actor and presenter is best known for co-founding Come Relief and starring in numerous series such as The Lenny Henry Show, The Magicians and children’s programmes Tiswas, Big & Small and Jackanory Junior.

In 1999, he played a teacher in drama Hope and Glory while last year, he narrated the Christmas animation Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Who thinks blob is Lenny Henry? #MaskedSingerUK — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) January 2, 2021

Is Blob Greg Davies?

Davina McCall suggested the real identity of Blob was Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.

The 52-year-old, who worked as a teacher before pursuing a career in comedy, is best known for starring in sitcoms such as The Inbetweeners, Man Down and Cuckoo.

The 6ft 8 actor has appeared on Fast and Loose, Doctor Who, Travel Man and Who Do You Think You Are?.

Is Blob Richard Osman?

Ray Burmiston

Mo Gilligan thought TV presenter Richard Osman was the very tall man behind Blob.

The comedian and producer, who is best known for presenting Pointless and House of Games, has appeared on a number of shows such as Child Genius, Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

He recently published his first novel, The Thursday Murder Club, which arrived in shops last year.

Is Blob Andi Peters?

Rita Ora guessed TV presenter Andi Peters was Blob, drawing on the broadcaster’s experience in children’s TV.

The 50-year-old began his career presenting CBBC shows The Broom Cupboard and Live & Kicking, before appearing on Show Me the Telly, Saturday Night Takeaway and Good morning Britain.

He had a small part in 1999’s Toy Story 2, voicing a baggage handler.

Is Blob Romesh Ranganathan?

Comedian and presenter Romesh Ranganathan was Jonathan Ross’ pick as the celebrity behind Blob.

The stand-up comic was a maths teacher before finding fame, and is now best known for presenting The Ranganation, Judge Romesh, A League of Their Own and It’s Not Rocket Science.

He has also appeared on Taskmaster, Sunday Bunch, Top Gear and Comic Relief.

thinking the blob is romesh ranganathan #maskedsinger but then I have comedians on the mind at the moment — itsgoodtobecrazy (@mycrazylifes) January 2, 2021

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.