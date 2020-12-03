When are The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Specials on BBC One?

The second episode will welcome RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne, actress Lesley Joseph, TV presenter Sabrina Grant and Sally Philips.

When are The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity specials on?

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas special will air on BBC One on Boxing Day, Saturday 26th December at 7.45pm.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year special will air on New Year’s Eve, Thursday 31st December at 8pm on BBC One.

How do the Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity specials work?

Joe Lycett will be welcoming celebrity guests into the sewing room to take part in the amateur sewing series. They will take on three challenges set by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

The first will be the pattern challenge, where the celebs will have to make a pair of festive pyjama bottoms. Next is the transformation task, which will entail the celebs creating a festive fancy dress outfit for a dog.

The final task will see the amateur sewers make a perfectly fitted dress to wear on Christmas Day.

The second episode welcomes The Vivienne, Lesley Joseph, Sabrina Grant and Sally Philips, who will be tasked with creating a child’s party skirt, and for the transformation challenge, turning old clothes into a famous pantomime character.

For the final challenge, the celebs will make a New Year’s Eve party dress that reminds them of a party from the past.

Who is the host?

Comedian Joe Lycett is the show’s host. He has appeared on a number of comedy panel shows including Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and QI. He is also the narrator for Ibiza Weekender and the presenter of Channel 4’s consumer rights show, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

Which celebrities will be on The Great British Celebrity specials?

Denise Van Outen, Strictly's Shirley Ballas, Dr Ranj Singh and comedian Sara Pascoe will feature in the first episode, while The Vivienne, Lesley Joseph, Sabrina Grant and Sally Philips will feature in the second special.

