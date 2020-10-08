When does Dancing on Ice 2021 start?

With winter just around the corner, it’s officially time to get excited for Dancing on Ice, which is set to return to our screens in the new year.

Heading into its 13th series, the celebrity skating competition has revealed the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up of actors, broadcasters, reality stars and athletes who’ll be taking to the ice in January.

ITV has since confirmed which professional skaters will be returning to the rink, with the competition’s first couple being announced this morning.

For all the latest news on the celebrities taking part, their professional partners and the 13th series’ release date, find everything below.

When is Dancing on Ice 2021 on TV?

ITV has not yet confirmed when exactly Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens, however the series usually kicks off at the beginning of January so we should expect to see the competition’s 13th series in early 2021.

What is Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice is ITV’s long-running skating competition which pairs 12 celebs with professional ice skaters, who train them to perform a dance routine, live on the ice.

Each couple is scored by the judging panel, with the total scores being combined with the public vote to determine which skating duo is eliminated each week.

The show first aired in 2006, and was briefly cancelled in 2014. However, ITV revived Dancing on Ice four years later.

Which celebrities have signed up to Dancing on Ice 2021?

Last week, ITV revealed the full celebrity line-up for Dancing on Ice’s upcoming 13th series, from reality stars to Olympic medalists.

Comedian Rufus Hound, TOWIE’s Billie Faiers and musician Lady Leshurr will be taking to the ice in January, as will TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Olympic skier Graham Bell, former sprinter Colin Jackson and Capital Radio Breakfast Show host Sonny Jay.

They’ll be joined in the rink by Neighbours’ star Jason Donavon, Coronation Street’s Faye Brooks, West End performer Denise Van Outen, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant and TV presenter Mylene Klass.

Meet your Dancing On Ice class of 2021! ⛸???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/19f6e0Oetf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2020

Who presents Dancing on Ice?

This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be presenting Dancing on Ice 2021, marking their 13th series at the helm of the show.

Willoughby (Surprise Surprise, Celebrity Juice) and Schofield (The Cube, All Star Mr & Mrs) have hosted the entertainment series since it began in 2006, although Christine Lampard replaced Willoughby for two series between 2012 and 2014.

ITV Sport’s Sam Matterface has been Dancing on Ice’s commentator since 2018.

Which professional skaters are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021?

Longtime Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers will be returning to the competition, as will Finish champion Alexandra Shauman and her husband, Polish skater Łukasz Różycki.

Professional skaters Andy Buchanan, Brendyn Hatfield, Joe Johnson, Karina Manta and British champion Hamish Gaman will also be appearing in the upcoming series, alongside senior bronze medalist Mark Hanretty, Robin Johnstone and Vanessa Bauer.

New additions to the professional line-up include Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, who’ll be paired up with Capital Breakfast presenter Sonny Jay, Capital FM confirmed.

*Drumroll* Introducing your 2021 Dancing On Ice pros! ???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/iRia4Dz9NT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2020

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

While the judging panel for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice has not yet been confirmed, it’s most likely to be similar to last year’s, which included former Dancing on Ice coaches and Winter Olympic gold medallists Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and Doctor Who star John Barrowman.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021.