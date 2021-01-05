Virgin River overtakes The Crown to top streaming chart

Netflix drama Virgin River is the latest series to top Nielsen’s streaming rankings chart, beating long-term frontrunner The Crown to the first spot.

Viewers watched the show for a total of 1.79 billion minutes from 30th November to 6th December, the new figures reveal, with The Crown accounting for 1.46 billion minutes of viewing time.

Other popular shows include Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian (995 million minutes, coming in at 4th place) and The Queen’s Gambit, which dropped to 10th place alongside Lucifer and The Boys.

The Nielsen chart works by measuring total minutes streamed in US households. Though by no means extensive, it does offer a glimpse into viewing patterns and what shows are resonating with audiences.

Fortunately, Netflix was already well aware of Virgin River’s pull, as the series has been renewed for a third season.

It’s based on the Virgin River books by Robyn Carr, and follows nurse Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she leaves behind LA to build a new life in picturesque small town Virgin River. She catches the eye of bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), and the pair develop a will-they-won’t-they romance which was left up in the air in that Virgin River season two cliffhanger ending.

We don’t know as of yet when the third series will land on the streamer and how coronavirus might affect filming, but here’s hoping this bit of good news hurries things along.

Virgin River season 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.