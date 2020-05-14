Tiger King’s John Reinke on why he didn’t sue after losing legs: “They said they’d take care of me”

Zookeeper John Reinke, one of the breakout stars from Netflix documentary Tiger King, has revealed the reason why he never sued the company responsible for his horrific injuries and eventual leg amputations.

Advertisement

As Reinke explains in the series, he didn’t lose his legs due to a tiger maul – it was while he was working as a professional bungee jumper during the mid-90s, and tested a zip-line for a company.

“We were getting it ready and testing it out, and the pulley failed and I fell 50 feet,” he told TooFab. “Broke my back, my hip, shattered my feet. I was paralyzed for a couple of years.”

He continued, “[I] realised I didn’t want no part in a wheelchair, so I learned how to walk… and I shouldn’t have been walking. Anyways, I ended up with bone infection and that’s how ultimately I lost my feet.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The reason he didn’t sue or publicly reveal the company’s name was because the company in question was owned by former friends of his, who promised to help him out, but never did – despite allegedly later winning the lottery.

“I don’t see ’em. I don’t even think they even know I exist any more,” he said, before adding that the statute of limitations has since passed and he can no longer sue.

“That happened back in ’94. Can’t do anything about it. That story’s even crazier; they won the Texas lottery. They won like $16 million or something.”

Asked for his thoughts on former boss Joe Exotic’s imprisonment, he said, “”He’s not where he should be. He shouldn’t be in there for 22 years. He did do some stuff wrong, but I think he’s done enough time.”

Advertisement

You can watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is on Netflix UK now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.