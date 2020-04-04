Tiger King star Joe Exotic says he’s “done” with Carole Baskin in prison interview
He was sentenced to 22 years in prison
The subject of Netflix crime documentary Tiger King has spoken out on his newfound fame from prison.
Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage) has become known to viewers the world over since the release of the series, which explores events leading up to his conviction on murder for hire charges.
His feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin has become the basis of internet memes, but in a new interview given to Netflix he claims that chapter of his life is now over.
“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga. It’s now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges,” he said.
Although he had made previous attempts to establish himself as a public figure, by hosting an online series, filming a reality show and running for political office, through the Tiger King series his dream of stardom has finally been realised.
Exotic said: “You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I’ve seen these same four walls for a year and a half now.”
Exotic said that he was “ashamed” of the animal abuse he had committed, but made no signs of dialling back his eccentric appearance and personality.
He added: “When I walk out of here, am I going to be as crazy as I was before? That will never change.”
Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.
