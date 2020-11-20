How to watch Marvel’s 616 – how many episodes are there in Disney+ series?

Marvel’s 616 is streaming now on Disney+ – consisting of eight films, the new docu-series explores different aspects of Marvel and its fandom, from a variety of different viewpoints.

Each film delves into a distinct part of the Marvel universe – from the unsung women who made the comics giant what it is today, to cosplay, art and “forgotten” heroes who didn’t reach the popular heights of Spider-Man and the X-Men.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Marvel’s 616 executive producer Sarah Amos insisted that there are many more stories to tell beyond these initial eight.

“Right now we are just focused on making sure people watch this season!” said Amos. “But yes, we definitely… we have so many amazing creators and stories and characters to play with that we could continue to tell these types of stories for a very long time.

“Hopefully we will get the chance to, in a variety of fashions – because I think equally as important as getting to tell our Marvel stories is making sure that we are shining a light on the people behind the scenes who have really done all the work to bring it out into the world.”

For more on the first eight films streaming now as part of Marvel’s 616’s first season, read on!

When is Marvel’s 616 release date?

Marvel

Marvel 616 is now streaming on Disney+, having launched on Friday 20th November.

All eight episodes of the anthology docuseries will arrive on Disney+ on the 20th, featuring documentaries directed by Community’s Gillian Jacob, Veep’s Paul Scheer and Mad Men’s Alison Brie.

How to watch Marvel’s 616

Marvel’s 616 will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

What is Marvel’s 616 about?

Marvel’s 616, which appears to be a reference to Earth-616 – the universe in which most Marvel comics take place – is an anthology of documentaries exploring the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Featuring interviews with the writers, creators, developers and fans behind iconic characters of Marvel Comics, each episode is dedicated to certain superheroes and topics within the MCU’s rich legacy of stories.

Executive producer Sarah Amos revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that each director puts their own spin on their documentary, and had “their own thing that they latched onto”.

“For some, it’s going to be laugh-out-loud funny throughout the whole thing, and for others you’re going to be crying within minutes,” she added. “Each one is its own journey.”

Marvel has revealed the first two filmmakers at the helms of episodes within the series – Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Veep’s Paul Scheer.

Disney+/Arturo Holmes

Scheer’s documentary examines the “forgotten” characters of the Marvel Comics and takes “an untraditional and humorous approach” of introducing audiences to some of the universe’s most obscure, wild and bizarre superheroes – with a sneak peek clip showing an interview with Black Panther comic writer Reginald Hudlin.

Jacobs’ episode, titled ‘Higher, Further, Faster’, which shines a light on the trailblazing women within Marvel comics, not just the characters but the creatives, who found a way to tell stories of representation and inclusion throughout Marvel’s history.

A teaser clip of Jacobs’ episode reveals the development process behind Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic book – Ms. Marvel.

Who is directing the episodes of Marvel’s 616?

Each episode is helmed by a different filmmakers, with the likes of Community’s Gillian Jacobs, Veep’s Paul Scheer, Mad Men’s Alison Brie, Unsolved Mysteries’ Clay Jeter and Parenthood actress Sarah Ramos directing different documentaries.

Here’s a full list of the episodes announced in the Marvel’s 616 series, and which filmmaker has directed each one.

‘Japanese Spider-Man’ – David Gelb

‘Higher Further Faster’ – Gillian Jacobs

‘Amazing Artisans’ – Clay Jeter

‘Lost and Found’ – Paul Scheer

‘Suit Up!’ – Andrew Rossi

‘Unboxed’ – Sarah Ramos

‘The Marvel Method’ – Bryan Oakes

‘Marvel Spotlight’ – Alison Brie

Watch Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs talk their Marvel’s 616 episodes in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com below.

Marvel’s 616 trailer

Disney+ released a trailer for Marvel’s 616 at the end of September, teasing eight “remarkable stories” told by eight different filmmakers.

The trailer reveals that the docuseries is set to explore topics such as cosplaying, Marvel toys, the origins of some of the comics’ most iconic characters and Marvel themed high school plays.

Marvel's 616 arrives on Disney+ on Friday 20th November.