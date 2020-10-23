Accessibility Links

“There’s no good way to leave… ever” – Exclusive trailer for The Vow gives first look at abusive cult NXIVM

RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive trailer for Sky's docuseries The Vow, which explores US 'self-improvement' cult NXIVM.

Keith Raniere

An exclusive clip from Sky Documentaries’ upcoming cult series The Vow gives viewers a glimpse of the abusive culture within controversial group NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.

The seven-part HBO series, coming to Sky in November, looks at “multi-level marketing company” NXIVM, which claims to offer personal and professional development seminars, but has been dogged with claims that it is a cult with links to sexual slavery.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jehane Noujaim, the series explores NXIVM’s “self-improvement” methods while documenting the legal proceedings against the group, which ultimately resulted in Raniere being convicted on sex trafficking charges.

In the short trailer, we hear Raniere talking about NXIVM, describing it as a “methodology that allows people to optimise their behaviour”, over clips of the members hugging and smiling, before Raniere says: “When conventional solutions don’t work, maybe the unconventional way of thinking does.”

The video then previews audio clips of former members describing a secret organisation within NXIVM, which is “branding girls” and asking women to “sign a vow of obedience”.

We then get clips of Raniere telling NXIVM members, “Our commitment is our power. You stay,” before another woman is heard saying, “There’s no good way to leave. Ever,” and former members are seen deciding to expose the organisation’s actions.

The documentary features interviews with various former NXIVM members, including Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson, who was branded with the initials of Raniere and group member Allison Mack during her time in the cult, and filmmaker Mark Vicente.

The Vow originally aired on HBO in the States in August, and was recently renewed for a second series.

All episodes of The Vow will be available from 7th November on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV. Sign up for a seven-day free trial of NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass, autorenews at £9.99 a month unless cancelled. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

