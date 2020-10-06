BLACKPINK react to Light Up the Sky trailer in new Netflix video

A video released by Netflix has shown K-pop sensations BLACKPINK reacting to the new trailer for their new feature documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

The clip shows the four girl band members watching the video for the first time as they share their thoughts on the documentary, which arrives on Netflix on 14th October.

The trailer itself shows a mixture of archive footage of the band members growing up in addition to more recent interviews and clips, including footage of concerts and recording sessions.

And while watching the trailer, band member Rosé says, “For me it kind of feels like a home video, it’s like a family home video that we’ve put together and watching.”

Later the band members admit to being curious about the fan reaction to the documentary, with Jisoo saying, “It is us in our natural state instead of the perfect dream image we usually present and it is a more genuine look at our early training and us recording together, and basically a deeper look at all of us.”

Jennie adds, “I’m excited for how people will feel when they see this because we’re used to us but I don’t know how people will actually feel watching this.”

The documentary is described by Netflix as, “a personal look at the four members of BLACKPINK, from their years as trainees to their current global success as the most popular K-pop girl group of all time.”

A further statement reads, “As BLACKPINK continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success.”

And the streamer also released some brand new stills from the film on Twitter, writing, “BLACKPINK is one of the most popular groups in the world, but how well do you actually know Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa?”

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is streaming on Netflix from 14th October 2020.