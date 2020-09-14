BLACKPINK announce Netflix documentary – and it’s coming very soon

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has been dominating charts worldwide over the past year, but they’re about to get even bigger – their very first documentary is arriving on Netflix next month.

Advertisement

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the girl group – made up of quartet Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky promises an intimate look at the band’s rise to fame through exclusive interviews and footage of their bumpy journey to the top.

“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” said BLACKPINK in a statement. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming BLACKPINK documentary.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

When is the BLACKPINK documentary arriving on Netflix?

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will premiere on Netflix on Friday 14th October.

What is the BLACKPINK documentary about?

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is a documentary about the Korean girl group, their K-pop journey and the trials and tribulations behind their meteoric rise to stardom.

Directed by Caroline Suh (Salt Fat Acid Heat), this film provides fans with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen moments featuring the BLACKPINK stars from their first few days in the group to achieving world-wide fame.

“Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band’s follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member’s incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK,” Netflix promises.

The documentary will also feature the group’s 2019 Coachella performance, which marked BLACKPINK’s debut at the iconic US festival.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and BLACKPINK has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.” said Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features.

“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and gruelling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”

Who is in BLACKPINK?

Getty

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will feature all four members of the band – Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo), Jennie (Jennie Kim), Rosé (Roseanne Park), Lisa (Lalisa Manoban).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you updated for when Netflix releases one!

Who are Blackpink?

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by music label YG Entertainment in 2010, who’ve since become one of the most recognisable K-pop groups in the world.

Consisting of singers Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, BLACKPINK rose to fame with their debut single Square One in 2016 and have since produced various chart-topping hits, including Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, and a number of collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa (Kiss and Make Up), Lady Gaga (Sour Candy) and Selena Gomez (Ice Cream).

Their first full album since their debut in 2016 is set for release this October.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.