Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer to co-star in comedy from Modern Family creator

The untitled new series for ABC reunites some impressive comedy talents.

Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer

US network ABC has commissioned a new comedy series from Modern Family creator Chris Lloyd which will co-star Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer as ex university friends who fell out but try to repair their relationship in later life.

Lloyd will co-write and co-executive-produce with Vali Chandrasekaran and will be reunited with his former Frasier star. Lloyd was co-executive producer/executive producer for all 11 series of the hit ’90s comedy about radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane.

As well as Frasier, Lloyd and Grammer also collaborated on the Fox comedy series Back To You.

According to Deadline, the new untitled comedy is about a trio who were roommates in their twenties until their friendships splintered as their egos drove them apart. The three men — two of them played by Grammer and Baldwin — get back in touch decades later and try to create the lives they’ve always wanted.

Baldwin has time on his hands now that he has called time on his satirical portrayal of Donald Trump on the US comedy institution Saturday Night Live. The Oscar-nominated actor said he would give up his hit impersonation following Joe Biden’s success in the US presidential election.

The new series is being produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, and is scheduled for the 2021-22 premiere season. ABC is so bullish about the series they have gone straight to a full series order.

It’s not yet clear which channel it will air on in the UK.

Modern Family ended its 11-season run earlier this year.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

