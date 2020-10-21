Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Watch Mawaan Rizwan make a huge mistake in Thursday’s Taskmaster
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Watch Mawaan Rizwan make a huge mistake in Thursday’s Taskmaster

Mawaan's total score could suffer this week after this fatal error.

Mawaan Rizwan

Channel 4 has released a clip from Thursday night’s episode of Taskmaster, which sees comedian Mawaan Rizwan forget a pivotal rule from one of the show’s quirky challenges.

Advertisement

Taken to an empty warehouse, the contestants are tasked with putting exercise balls into plastic hoops, while being strictly confined to a rubber dinghy on wheels.

To make matters more difficult, they are not allowed to move the hoops, meaning they must instead focus their efforts on the cumbersome bouncy exercise balls.

Mawaan’s attempt is first up for judgement and sadly it’s not for a good reason; after struggling to balance all five balls aboard his dinghy while wiggling towards the distant hoops, he rethinks his strategy, disastrously.

Check out the clip below:

“I should have brought the hoops to… why didn’t I think of that before?” Rizwan says, forgetting one of the rules that the uncompromising Taskmaster had set.

After all that effort, it’s a frustrating error and seems likely to lead to disqualification from that particular challenge; that is, unless Greg Davies relaxes his usually unmerciful nature.

To find out how Rizwan’s co-stars Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Daisy May Cooper and Richard Herring fared in the challenge, make sure to tune into the full episode on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Taskmaster continues tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 4. Catch up now on All 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year’s Day. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Taskmaster

Taskmaster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Taskmaster - Series 6 - Greg Davies and Alex Horne

13 questions you’ve always had about Taskmaster – answered

greg davies taskmaster

Where is the Taskmaster house? You can actually visit the filming location

Taskmaster

How to play Taskmaster at home

Taskmaster - Series 6 - Greg Davies and Alex Horne

11 of the funniest Taskmaster challenges