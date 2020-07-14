Friends fans can now pre-order two new books – Friendsgiving and All About Central Perk

Friends may have been off the air for over 15 years but the sitcom remains firmly in our hearts, especially with the upcoming Friends reunion special due to (eventually) land on HBO Max.

However, if you can’t wait to be reminded of some of the show’s best moments, the Friends team has made two new books available for pre-order: the Friendsgiving guide and All About Central Perk.

Friendsgiving: The Official Guide to Hosting, Roasting, and Celebrating with Friends, set for release in October, provides tips for fans looking to recreate Rachel’s beef trifle, coordinate the perfect potluck or curate the ultimate Friends Greatest Hits playlist.

The handbook is filled with recipes, entertaining tips and group activities inspired by Friends’ iconic Thanksgiving episodes and consists of four different sections.

Part One covers Thanksgiving recipes such as I Hate Rachel Club Yams and Righteous Mac ‘n Cheese, while Part Two covers the other dishes like Phoebe’s Nestlé Tolouse Chocolate Chip Aggression Cookies.

Part Three details how to coordinate the perfect Friendsgiving Potluck, advising on how and when to give the toast and the perfect Friends party playlist, with the fourth section covers Thanksgiving activities – Your Most Embarrassing Memories and Pin the Tail on Ugly Naked Guy crop up throughout.

Also due out in October is the Central Perk Light-Up Sign, which comes with the book All About Central Perk. For fans who’ve always wanted a reminder of the gang’s favourite hangout in their own home, the light-up sign bears the coffee shop’s logo and accompanies a book of Central Perk trivia for all your Gunther needs.

Both books are available to pre-order on Amazon, with Friendsgiving costing £14.99 and the Central Perk Light-Up available for £8.79.

Friends, which ran from 1994 until 2004, aired nine Thanksgiving-themed episodes, while Central Perk appeared in every season of the show, including its very first and last episodes.

