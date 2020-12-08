Meet the cast of Zog and the Flying Doctors

Julia Donaldson’s beloved dragon Zog returns to BBC One this Christmas in Zog and the Flying Doctors – a sequel to the 2018 film based on the author’s book of the same name.

With Sir Lenny Henry narrating the special, Hugh Skinner reprises his role as the clumsy dragon, who has now formed a trio of medical professionals with his friend Princess Pearl (Patsy Ferran) and Sir Gadabout (Daniel Ings).

Featuring a star-studded cast, including the likes of Rob Brydon, Lucian Msamati and Mark Bonnar, this festive special is set to be just as enchanting as its predecessor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Lenny Henry as the Narrator

Who does Lenny Henry play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Sir Lenny Henry returns to narrate Zog’s second adventure, which sees him and his friends Pearl and Gadabout tend to a number of magical creatures throughout the land.

Where have I seen Lenny Henry before? The legendary actor is best known for his stand-up comedy, his long-running sketch show and for co-founding Comic Relief. He recently appeared in Danny and the Human Zoo, Doctor Who and is set to star in Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings spin-off.

Hugh Skinner plays Zog

Who does Hugh Skinner play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Hugh Skinner reprises his role of Zog – a young dragon who is tasked with rescuing his friend Pearl after she is captured by her uncle The King.

Where have I seen Hugh Skinner before? Best known for playing the bumbling Will Humphries in W1A and Harry in Fleabags, Skinner has starred in The Windsors, Harlots, Little Birds and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Patsy Ferran plays Princess Pearl

Who does Patsy Ferran play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Patsy Ferran voices Pearl – a young princess who finally achieves her dream of becoming a doctor when her uncle The King captures her.

Where have I seen Patsy Ferran before? Spanish theatre star Patsy Ferran is best known for starring in God’s Own Country and Sky One’s Jamestown. She’s set to appear in upcoming film Tom and Jerry and BBC One miniseries Black Narcissus.

Daniel Ings plays Sir Gadabout

Who does Daniel Ings play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Daniel Ings takes over Kit Harington’s role in this Zog sequel, voicing Sir Gadabout – a knight who becomes a key member of the flying medical trio.

Where have I seen Daniel Ings before? Lovesick star Daniel Ings has appeared in series including W1A, The Crown, Instinct, Sex Education and most recently, Sky One’s I Hate Suzie.

Rob Brydon plays The King

Who does Rob Brydon play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Rob Brydon voices The King – Pearl’s uncle who locks her up when bad weather forces the trio to land at his palace.

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? Welsh comedian Rob Brydon has starred in a number of Julia Donaldson’s adaptations, including Stick Man, The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and Zog. He is best known for starring in Gavin & Stacey, presenting Would I Lie to You and appearing in BBC Two’s The Trip with Steve Coogan.

Mark Bonnar plays The Unicorn

Who does Mark Bonnar play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Mark Bonnar voices The Unicorn – a magical creature who receives medical attention from Zog and his friends.

Where have I seen Mark Bonnar before? Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has appeared in Shetland, Psychoville, Line of Duty, Unforgotten and more recently, Catastrophe, Humans and Quiz.

Lucian Msamati plays The Lion

Who does Lucian Msamati play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Lucian Msamati plays the role of The Lion – another animal who is helped by Zog and his friends.

Where have I seen Lucian Msamati before? Theatre star Lucian Msamati is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Kiri, His Dark Materials, Gangs of London and Talking Heads.

Alexandra Roach plays The Mermaid

Who does Alexandra Roach play in Zog and the Flying Doctors? Alexandra Roach voices The Mermaid – a creature helped by Zog, Gadabout and Pearl.

Where have I seen Alexandra Roach before? Welsh actress Alexandra Roach starred in 2013 black comedy Utopia as Becky before appearing in No Offence, Inside No. 9, Black Mirror and Killing Eve.