Vote for the best ever Strictly Come Dancing routine in our poll

Which routine is the greatest of all time?

Joe McFadden

The 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing currently well underway and as numerous celebrity contestants are scoring well-deserved 10s, there couldn’t be a better time to revisit iconic routines of the past.

With 16 years of the show’s back-catalogue to get through, we’re calling on all Strictly fans to vote for your favourite dance of all time.

Whether there’s a particular Paso Doble that piqued your interest, a Tango you still talk about or a wonderful Viennese Waltz still spinning round your head, make sure to check out our shortlist of Strictly dances, hand-picked by the public, and choose your favourite from across the years.

Maybe you were captivated by the late Caroline Flack’s magnificent Showdance to Robbie Williams’ Angels or maybe it was 2016 finalist Danny Mac’s sizzling Samba to Magalenha that did it for you –  Strictly has seen so many legendary performances over the last 18 series that it would be criminal to forget them.

Of course, there’s 2015 winner Jay McGuiness – who was recently voted the greatest Strictly champion of all time – and his Movie Week Jive to Misirlou from Pulp Fiction which springs to the minds of many fans, while 2017 winner Joe McFadden’s Argentine Tango to Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human wowed viewers at the time with it’s impressive creative lift.

Travelling back in time to the early series of Strictly, there’s Jill Halfpenny’s energetic Jive to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing to bear in mind, as well as 2007 winner Alesha Dixon’s Cha Cha Cha to Crazy in Love.

With an excellent shortlist of routines to choose from, make sure to vote for your favourite below.

