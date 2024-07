Approximately, five thousand people cast a vote in the poll which included all the winners from Natasha Kaplinsky - who won the first ever series in 2004 - right down to series 17 last year, which saw Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher win the show.

And the result was quite clear: The Wanted's Jay McGuiness emerged at the top of the poll, bagging a healthy 37 per cent of the votes - which certainly bodes well for his former bandmate, Max George, who is part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up.

Jay took part in the BBC One dancing competition back in 2015.

He was partnered with professional dancer Aliona Vilani, and after performing the Jive in Movies Week, it looked like his destiny as the winner of series 13 was set in stone.

In total, 5.4 million people have now watched the routine on YouTube, which shows him and Vilani showing off some pretty impressive moves.

In the end, it was only right and after weeks of training, Jay took the Glitterball and was crowned the winner in 2015.

He beat the likes of soap stars Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foote who finished in second and third place.

Although Jay was the standout star in the RadioTimes.com poll, 2017 winner Joe McFadden wasn't too far behind him in second place with 24 per cent of the votes.

The Holby City star danced his way into victory on series 15 with Katya Jones by his side.

Coming in third place is 2018 winner Stacey Dooley, who won the 16th series with her professional dance partner and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton. She managed to bag 10 per cent of the votes.

Rounding up the top five, we have last year's winner Kelvin Fletcher and Caroline Flack in fourth and fifth place with 5 per cent of the votes.

Here are the results in full:

1st place: Jay McGuiness - 37%

2nd place: Joe McFadden - 24%

3rd place: Stacey Dooley - 10%

4th place: Kelvin Fletcher – 5%

5th place: Caroline Flack- 5%

6th place: Ore Oduba – 3%

Joint 7th place: Harry Judd and Kara Tointon – 2%

9th place: Mark Ramprakash

10th place: Tom Chambers – 2%

11th place: Alesha Dixon – 2%

12th place: Abbey Clancy – 2%

13th place: Jill Halfpenny – 2%

14th place: Louis Smith – 1%

15th place: Chris Hollins – 1%

16th place: Natasha Kaplinsky – 1%

17th place: Darren Gough – 0%

Strictly Come Dancing live shows starts on BBC One on October 24th.