In the meantime, fans are being treated to scenes from some of our fave Strictly moments over the years with not one, but two, Strictly specials.

On September 19th, Strictly Come Dancing: Best Of aired, and on September 26th, Strictly: Best of Blackpool will follow.

Over the years, we've seen many celebrities shimmy on to the dance floor, from TV stars to sports men and women, and each year, we've been truly surprised by who manages to come out at the other end and win the coveted trophy.

Just last year, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly with his professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

It comes after he replaced Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing - who injured his leg early on in the competition.

The year before that, documentary maker Stacey Dooley shot right to the top with her professional partner - and now boyfriend - Kevin Clifton.

The pair beat Joe Sugg (who was the favourite), as well as the other runners up Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts.

Back in 2007, Alesha Dixon won the fifth series with Matthew Cutler, and she went on to become a judge on the show, replacing Arlene Phillips on the panel two years later.

But who is the best winner of all time, is what RadioTimes.com wants to know?

We put together a list of all 18 Strictly Come Dancing winners from the show first aired in 2004, including series one star Natasha Kaplinsky, actress Jill Halfpenny, Darren Gough and more.

Have your say on who you think is the best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time in our poll below!

The best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time!

Kelvin Fletcher - Series 17 (2019) winner

Stacey Dooley - Series 16 (2018) winner

Joe McFadden - Series 15 (2017) winner

Ore Oduba - Series 14 (2016) winner

Jay McGuiness - Series 13 (2015) winner

Caroline Flack - Series 12 (2014) winner

Abbey Clancy - Series 11 (2013) winner

Louis Smith - Series 10 (2012) winner

Harry Judd - Series 9 (2011) winner

Kara Tointon - Series 8 (2010) winner

Chris Hollins - Series 7 (2009) winner

Tom Chambers - Series 6 (2008) winner

Alesha Dixon -Series 5 (2007) winner

Mark Ramprakash - Series 4 (2006) winner

Darren Gough - Series 3 (2005) winner

Jill Halfpenny - Series 2 (December 2004) winner

Natasha Kaplinsky - Series 1 (July 2004) winner



Strictly: The Best of Blackpool is on BBC One on Saturday, 26th September, at 8:15pm. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.