When does Taskmaster air Channel 4? Series 10 guide and festive special details

Series 10 of Taskmaster is well underway, with the likes of Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas and Mawaan Rizwan entering the latter part of the competition.

Fans of Alex Horne’s ridiculous entertainment game show are not to fear though, for a Taskmaster festive special is on the way!

After enjoying its best performance on record following a move to Channel 4, Taskmaster will be back at the end of this year with a festive one-off special, challenging another five comedians to complete a series of silly tasks.

If you can’t wait until then, you can can always purchase the Taskmaster Board Game to keep you busy in the run up to Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taskmaster series 10 final and the Taskmaster festive special.

When does Taskmaster air?

Series 10 of Taskmaster made its Channel 4 debut on Thursday 15th October, with the last episode expected to air on Thursday 17th November at 10pm.

Meanwhile, with a Taskmaster festive one-off special confirmed, fans of the game show have something else to look forward to.

Channel 4 has revealed that the episode will air over the Christmas and New Year period, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed so watch this space for updates!

Which comedians are taking part in Taskmaster?

Still battling it out for the chance to win a bust of Greg Davies’ head, the Taskmaster line-up for series 10 includes This Country’s Daisy May Cooper, popular comedian Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, stand up-comedian Mawaan Rizwan and veteran comic Richard Herring.

Turning our attentions over to the Taskmaster festive special, an official line-up has not yet been confirmed. However, Channel 4 has promised the Taskmaster House will welcome “five brand new faces from the worlds of TV, film, radio, journalism and shiny floor entertainment”.

With the contestants set to be revealed in due course, make sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for updates!

Taskmaster hosts

Long-running hosts Greg Davies and ‘little’ Alex Horne have presented the last 10 series, with creator Horne setting the celebs their tasks and Davies awarding points from his Taskmaster throne.

They’ll be back to host the festive one-off special for Channel 4 later this year, setting the contestants “ludicrous challenges” to complete.

Ahead of Taskmaster’s move from Dave to Channel 4 earlier this year, Davies said the show would be exactly the same as usual, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is.”

He added: “So I think you’ll barely notice a difference, other than I will be just that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

Later in the year he provided an update about the impact of COVID, revealing, “Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show.”

Is there a trailer for the Taskmaster festive special?

Channel 4 has not yet released a trailer for the Taskmaster festive special, but we’ll make sure to update this page when a teaser clip is released.

The Taskmaster Board Game is available to purchase on Amazon. The Taskmaster festive special will air on Channel 4 later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.