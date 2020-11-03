The Great British Bake Off eliminated baker wants their own baking show

There was no Fairy Godmother for pantomime producer Lottie on The Great British Bake Off when, Under Pressure in 80s Week, she had a disastrous Showstopper and was eliminated. But she already had ambitious plans for life after Bake Off: making a TV show with last week’s eliminated baker, Mark, travelling around the US sampling the nation’s cakes.

Lottie, 32, had been Star Baker during Japanese Week, so elimination was a major fall from grace, not that she was showing it.

“It’s like a massive release, but obviously I am gutted,” she said. “I literally had packed two outfits, and here I am in Week Seven wearing everyone else’s clothes. I cannot believe the stuff that I have done. I got a handshake and a Star Baker – maybe I can bake.”

Lottie thought the “curse of the Star Baker truly struck”.

“I had run out of oomph by that stage, and I knew it was my time to go. I knew a 100 per cent before it was announced that it would be me leaving and I think all the other bakers were fully aware.”

Lottie fell foul of the Showstopper challenge: making an Ice Cream Cake while the temperature outside was boiling.

“The melting ice cream was a disaster,” she said. “Basically I changed the design of my Showstopper the day before, I wanted it to be an ’80s cassette tape. I decided to make soft serve ice cream to go round the outside, but it just totally melted… By the time it came to judging it looked awful and I was absolutely mortified.

“I looked at it and thought really I could have come up with something cleverer than that.”

Channel 4

She will always have the accolade of Star Baker in Japanese Week to look back on, an achievement that came as a big shock to her.

“I did a lot of research on Japanese baking and I did some background reading, I got really into it. We were all learning new techniques and it felt the playing field was a bit more level, as we were all unsure of what we were facing. I will take it, thank you.”

Getting praise from judge Prue Leith really boosted her confidence. The fact that she tasted her food and really liked it was a “dream come true”.

“She is like the perfect headmistress and I just wanted to do her proud.”

It was also “pretty good to hear” from fellow judge Paul Hollywood that he hadn’t tasted a Japanese sponge like hers since the last time he was in Japan.

Lottie turned her attention to life after the Great British Bake Off. As a panto producer things are likely to be tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained: “I am unemployed at the moment as a producer, but my colleague and I are now thinking of something innovative to put on this Christmas, possibly streaming something. We are trying to adapt to the new climate, as the theatre industry is struggling.”

Excitingly, Lottie and Mark have plans for their own travelogue baking show.

She said: “… me and Mark have been talking about the possibility of doing our own show, touring in a camper and eating cake around the US which would be incredible if we can pull it off.

“If anyone wants to pay us to eat cake we’ll do it all day long!”

Lottie will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday 6th November Channel 4 at 8pm.

