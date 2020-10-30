Meet Nicola Adams – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant in first same-sex pairing

Former boxer Nicola Adams will return to to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this weekend for another shot on the dance floor.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Two have been revealed, and the athlete will be doing the Couples’ Choice to Shine by Years & Years with her partner Katya Jones.

Their second performance comes after Nicola received huge praise from the judges, as she made Strictly history as part of the show’s first ever same sex pairing, with head judge Craig Revel Horwood saying he simply “adored it”.

“They proved [their pairing] was absolute dynamite,” he said following the performance. “I absolutely adored that routine. What a fantastic, fantastic partnership.”

Donning her dancing shoes – and a glittery ensemble – the former boxer received huge praise as she danced the Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald alongside Katya Jones.

The pair received an impressive 21 points, placing them in joint third place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, and Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

It comes after Katya Jones said viewers wouldn’t even question Strictly’s same-sex pairing.

With her very high score, things are looking good for Nicola’s Strictly journey. But can she keep it up? Is what we want to know.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Nicola Adams?

Getty Images

Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

In 2012, Nicola became the first female amateur boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

Four years later at Rio 2016, she became double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win, as well as being the first boxer in history to retain an Olympic title.

It certainly sounds like Strictly could have winner on their hands with Nicola!

Having also become World Amateur Champion in May 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the only female boxer in the history of the sport to have won every major title available to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

In recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2013 New Year’s Honours list. She was made an OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list.

She recently retired from the sport with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019.

As well as her boxing career, Nicola has also made multiple TV appearances. Last year, she appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and in 2018, she became the face of sensitive skincare brand E45.

She’s currently in a relationship with beauty blogger and hair stylist Ella Baig – who she recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

Nicola’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Quickstep (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

So far, Nicola’s Strictly journey is looking pretty promising. She scored 21 points in week one, which will be added to the week two score for the first elimination.

Following her first live performance, she shared a clip from her and Katya’s performance with the caption: “I’m a dance baby!” and she’s heaped with praise from both the judges and viewers.

News that Nicola would be joining Strictly Come Dancing was announced on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

“I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts,” she said.

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.”

Revealing she’d be part of the first same-sex pairing the show has ever seen its 16-year history, she added: “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

The 37-year-old also shared a post to her 159k Instagram followers.

An insider recently suggested there’d be two same-sex couples on this year’s show, after Dancing On Ice debuted its own historic same-sex pairing, pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a source previously told The Sun. “Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.

“Johannes made history with Graziano in the last series by becoming the first same-sex dancers to perform and he’s made no secret of how keen he’d be to take on the role.”

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays at 7:10pm and Sundays at 7:15pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.