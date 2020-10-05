When will The Walking Dead season 11 be released? Is it the final season?

It was a long time coming, but the hotly-anticipated The Walking Dead season 10 finale really delivered the goods when it aired in October – several months later than had originally been planned.

Bringing the Whisperer War to a conclusion and re-introducing a certain popular character it certainly wasn’t light on drama – and fans will now be looking ahead to the show’s next season.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Walking Dead season 11.

When is The Walking Dead season 11 released?

It could be a while before we have any precise details about the release date for series 11, but it’s expected that the season will begin in late 2021, with the second half airing in 2022.

The series is set to be epic in length, with as many as 24 episodes split into two separate batches, and we’ll let you know as soon as we get news of the official release dates.

Before then, though, fans have some extra season 10 episodes to look forward to – with six bonus episodes having been announced in July. Showrunner Angela Kang recently told RadioTimes.com and other press that, the episodes would “dive really deeply into some of these characters that we have. It’s a kind of focused, almost more anthology-like storytelling in some of them.”

Is The Walking Dead season 11 the final season?

Yes, unfortunately the main Walking Dead storyline will finish with the eleventh series – but there’s still a lot more to come from the franchise in general.

When the announcement was made revealing that the eleventh series would be the last, a further two spin-off shows were announced, joining the pre-existing Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond, while a series of Rick Grimes spin-off movies are also in the pipeline.

Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer for the Walking Dead franchise said: “It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that.

“What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.

“We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Who will be in the cast of The Walking Dead season 11?

We’d expect most of the major players from series 10 to return, including Norman Reedus, asDaryl Dixon, Melissa McBride, as Carol Peletier.

It’s also likely that Lauren Cohan will play a major part as Maggie Rhee after she returned to the show in dramatic fashion in the series 10 finale two years after leaving the show. Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will be making a comeback for the season 10 finale, so she will most likely continue her role into season 11. And there have even been some rumours that Andrew Lincoln could return as Rick Grimes, with Reedus saying that he’s tried to convince his former co-star to return for the final season. We’ll let you know when it becomes clear which other actors will be starring in the final season – with both new and returning characters likely to feature.

What’s going to happen in The Walking Dead season 11?

Well that’s a big question – and with 24 episodes it seems likely that the final season isn’t exactly going to be light on action and drama.

At this stage of proceedings plot details are quite hard to come by, but it’s probable that the season will focus on the introduction of The Commonwealth and the aftermath of The Whisperer War.

And fans are unlikely to find too many hints about what might happen by looking at the comic book source material – the TV show has already strayed pretty far from the plot of the comics.

The Walking Dead season 11 trailer

We’re still a while away from the release of the series so no trailer is forthcoming just yet – but we’ll let you know as soon as one becomes available!

