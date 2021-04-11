Lennie James reveals if Morgan will appear in The Walking Dead’s final season: “It’s all up for grabs”

The Walking Dead will draw to a close with its upcoming 11th season – airing 24 episodes across late 2021 and 2022 – and fans are already speculating as to which old favourites might make a comeback before the series bids adieu.

One such name is Morgan Jones, the popular character played by Lennie James who appeared on the show between 2010 and 2018, before departing for a regular role in spin-off Fear the Walking Dead.

But what are the odds of it actually happening? RadioTimes.com put that question to James ahead of Fear the Walking Dead’s season 6b premiere…

“There’s been a lot of talk from fans about it,” he confirmed. “And that’s touching that, you know, people when considering Walking Dead and thinking about their theories of how it should end or who they should see before the end, that Morgan is included in that. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I was kind of flattered.”

That said, fans will be disappointed to hear that – according to James – there’s “been no real conversation” about him returning to The Walking Dead. At least, not yet.

“We always say it, and I’m not sure that people outside of the world believe us when we say it, but there are secrets we keep from fans, so that they can enjoy the programme, and there are secrets that are kept from us as well, until the last possible moment,” the actor explained.

Gene Page/AMC

“What Angela [Kang, The Walking Dead showrunner] and Scott [Gimple, franchise head] have up their sleeve for how Walking Dead comes to an end is still very much up their sleeve. Nobody knows. I’m on a number of group chats with both Walking Dead folk and Fear the Walking Dead folk and individual ones with friends that I’ve made over my time on both shows, and nobody knows for sure.”

With that in mind, James refused to entirely rule out a return for Morgan before the flagship wraps up. “There are a few people that I’ll be very surprised if they don’t show up in some shape or form,” he said. “But you know, at the moment, it’s all up for grabs.”