Brassic season 3 filming halted after cast and crew tested for coronavirus

Production on series three of Sky comedy drama Brassic has been stopped after a crew member showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Sky has confirmed that the cast and crew are now self-isolating, with cast and crew being tested for the virus.

A spokesperson for Sky told RadioTimes.com: “Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority. Brassic production has paused with cast and crew now self-isolation.

“We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so,” they continued.

Misfit’s Joe Gilgun, Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan and Being Human’s Damien Molony star in the series, however RadioTimes.com understands that Keegan had not yet returned to set to begin filming for season three.

The comedy drama, which began airing in August 2019, follows street-smart Vinnie O’Neill (Gilgun) and his friends – the ambitious Erin (Keegan) and her immature boyfriend Dylan (Molony) – as they commit various money-making crimes in the fictional northern town of Hawley.

Loosely based on Gilgun’s early life, the series was co-created by the actor alongside BAFTA and Emmy-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who is best known for penning Manchester-based comedy Shameless and BBC drama Ordinary Lies, which also starred Keegan.

The second series begin airing on Sky One in May, however Sky renewed Brassic for season three before season two had even started.

Keegan, who left BBC One’s Our Girl in May, spoke to RadioTimes.com at the time about filming for Brassic series two, which opened with the gang’s heist at a circus and her character’s brush with a lion.

“Luckily I never came face to face with the lion, that was all done in green screen,” she said. “When I first read the script I was like, ‘No, this can’t be right! Surely, surely I’m not going to be working with a lion! – obviously I didn’t, thank God!”

Series one and two of Brassic are available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.