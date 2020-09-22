Julian Barratt, Lucy Punch and more join Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks in Sky comedy Bloods

Filming has started on brand new Sky comedy Bloods, which follows a team of paramedics working to save lives across South London.

The cast is led by Famalam’s Samson Kayo as tough-acting loner Maleek and Absolutely Fabulous star Jane Horrocks as his overly friendly divorcee colleague in the ambulance service, Wendy.

While they initially appear woefully mismatched, it isn’t long before they form an unlikely friendship that keeps them stable in their high-pressure emergency service jobs.

Samson Kayo said: “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic. Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead!

“I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

An ensemble comedy, the six-part series will see Maleek and Wendy attempt to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal some of the very familiar faces rounding out the rest of the team.

Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) will appear alongside Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine), Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves) and stand-up comedian Sam Campbell.

Jane Horrocks said: “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”

Bloods is created by Samson Kayo and Nathan Byron, with Byron and Trollied’s Paul Doolan taking on scripting duties.

Filming is underway now on the comedy series, which aims to bring some light relief to the world in these difficult times, while recognising the talent and courage of those who put their lives at risk to help others.

Bloods joins Sky’s growing comedy lineup, which includes recent offerings like Code 404, Intelligence, Breeders, Hitmen and Two Weeks to Live.

Bloods is coming to NOW TV and Sky One in 2021.