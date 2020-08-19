Will there be a second series of Code 404? When will it be released?

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays might be best known for their more serious, dramatic roles – but the pair proved they both have comedy chops as well in the first series of hit comedy show Code 404.

The show – described by Mays as like a mixture between Short Circuit and Some Mothers Do Have ’em – has become Sky’s most watched comedy in eight years, with fans captivated by the story of a police officer who is brought back to life using artificial intelligence.

Read on for everything we know about the next run so far.

Will there be a series 2 of Code 404?

Good news – the series has been confirmed for a return, which probably isn’t too surprising given the impressive viewing figures the first run has managed to pull in.

In May 2020, Sky released a statement saying: “Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day audience of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky’s biggest comedy launch in eight years.

“The show is also Sky’s fastest-binged original comedy box set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the whole six-episode series before Episode 2 aired on linear television.”

Here’s hoping series two can match that success!

When will series 2 of Code 404 air?

There’s no word yet on when we can expect a second series to air, but we’d imagine the earliest we can hope for is Spring 2021.

The good news is that production on the show is underway again despite the coronavirus pandemic, with Daniel Mays tweeting a photo of himself in costume as DI John Major in August 2020 – captioning the snap: “Back in the saddle after 7 months away. DI John Major reporting for duty.”

As always we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments.

Code 404 series 2 cast: Who will return?

Given the show revolves around them, it was always likely that Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays would be returning for the next series – and that appears to be the case.

Mays told Good Morning Britain that he was “thrilled” to be able to return as his character DI John Major, while in a chat with RadioTimes.com, Stephen Graham spoke of the fun he had on the show – so it seems likely that he’ll jump at the chance to continue the story.

Beyond those two, we’d expect Anna Maxwell Martin to return as Kelly, while several of the supporting cast from last time out are also likely to feature – so expect to see more of Steve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

There’s also a chance some new faces could join the cast – we’ll keep you updated as and when we hear more!

