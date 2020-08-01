End of the F***ing World actress Naomi Ackie reveals the show’s future – “Never say never!”

The End of the F***ing World won big at BAFTA TV awards on July 31st, picking up two awards for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Naomi Ackie.

Advertisement

The show’s huge popularity has got many asking about the future of the show, with the second series set to air on Netflix later this year.

Ackie – who plays Clive Koch’s love interest – has now opened up about whether she thinks the dark comedy should aim for a hat-trick after the next series.

Speaking at BAFTAs virtual ceremony, she said: “Obviously you can never say never, but I think it’s good to quit while you’re ahead and I’m really pleased where we left them, and I think that’s it I’m afraid.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked if a third series was likely, showrunner Charlie Covell agreed with the actress, saying: “I have a feeling probably not.”

She added: “I feel with shows like that is probably better to leave it when it is at its height. We all feel incredibly proud that we made that second season as successful as the first.”

The eight-part programme premiered its first episode on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom in 2017, after which all eight episodes were released on All 4.

Netflix handled international distribution and released it internationally in 2018. The programme follows James (Alex Lawther), a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), an angry classmate who sees in James a chance to escape from her tumultuous home life.

Netflix

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, director Lucy Forbes previously explained why it was important to her to maintain the “other-worldly feel” of the source material.

“It’s important because there’s something quite romantic about not really knowing where they are. Not being quite able to place them.”

She continued: “It makes it feel more fantastical even though the performances are so grounded in naturalism.

“It takes you off into another world and I think it suited the writing style, the origins of the graphic novel, and that slightly off, Americana, suburban noir feel, which I think works really well with the characters and the story. And it also looks cool.”

Advertisement

The End of the F***ing World season one is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.