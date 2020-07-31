BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners LIVE – full list of winners as they’re announced
Find out who has emerged triumphant in this year's TV BAFTAs
It might be a rather different, significantly more socially-distanced occasion than usual, but the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 is still very much happening, with Richard Ayoade hosting a virtual ceremony to celebrate the very best of British in TV.
RadioTimes.com will be bringing you live coverage of the 2020 TV BAFTAs throughout the night, including the latest news on who’s won what.
You’ll find the full list of nominees below – stick around and we’ll be updating the page with the latest winners as soon as they’re announced.
Chernobyl is the early frontrunner with 14 nominations in total, matching the record set by Killing Eve last year, while Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has seven nominations, with Fleabag series two and Giri/Haji being netting six nominations apiece.
The ceremony begins at 7pm, with winners’ being announced up until 8.30pm.
BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners – full list
Leading actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4
Leading actor
Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One
Supporting actress
Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4
Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix
Supporting actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Male performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three
Drama series
The Crown – Netflix
The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
Gentleman Jack – BBC One ]
Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Single drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4
Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One
The Left Behind – BBC Three
Responsible Child – BBC Two
Mini-series
A Confession – ITV
Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
The Victim – BBC One
The Virtues – Channel 4
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV
Emmerdale – ITV
Holby City – BBC One
International
Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
Succession – Sky Atlantic
Unbelievable – Netflix
When They See Us – Netflix
Entertainment programme
The Greatest Dancer – BBC One
The Rap Game UK – BBC Three
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Voice UK – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
The Last Leg – Channel 4
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Taskmaster – Dave
Scripted comedy
Catastrophe – Channel 4
Derry Girls – Channel 4
Fleabag – BBC Three
Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Features
Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
Snackmasters – Channel 4
Must-see moment
Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV
Fleabag, Confessional scene – BBC Three
Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic
Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One
Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2
Current affairs
Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4
The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One
Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV
Single documentary
The Abused – Channel 5
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two
The Family Secret – Channel 4
The Last Survivors – BBC Two
Factual series
Crime and Punishment – Channel 4
Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix
Leaving Neverland – Channel 4
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One
Reality and constructed factual
Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4
Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV
Race Across The World – BBC Two
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
Specialist factual
8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two
Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four
News coverage
Hong Kong Protests – Sky News ITV
News At Ten: Election Results – ITN/ITV
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV
ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports
Cricket Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One
Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One
Live event
Blue Planet Live – BBC One
Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV
Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two
Operation Live – Channel 5
Short-form programme
Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian
Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four
