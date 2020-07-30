When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

We can all now officially look forward to I’m A Celeb’s return this year since ITV has confirmed that the 20th series will be going ahead after all.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! remains one of the nation’s favourite shows, with Bush Tucker trials, camp confessionals and celebrity silliness proving an addictive formula for viewers.

This year the show celebrates its 20th series, and there’ll be all sorts of special things planned to mark the two decade anniversary. While coronavirus will inevitable cause some hiccups along the way, hopefully this year’s show won’t differ too much from the previous 19 seasons.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming series.

When will I’m A Celebrity be on TV in 2020?

ITV has recently confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be officially returning for its 20th series this year, with the famous contestants entering the jungle in the autumn.

While it’s not entirely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens again, we’d usually expect to see I’m A Celeb on screen in November. That being said, lockdown has thrown all of our favourite shows into chaos.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said that the series “looks likely to return this year” but is planning for the show to air a month later than usual, in December.

He has admitted he is looking at alternatives in case the series can’t go ahead, but I’m A Celeb gets monster ratings – you can bet that ITV will move heaven and earth to make it work if there’s any feasible way.

Who are the contestants on I’m A Celebrity in 2020?

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, but lots of rumours are swirling already as to what the I’m A Celeb 2020 lineup will be.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing major Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in virtual talks to appear on this year’s show.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of the show’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be keen to make up for that with an explosive and exciting set of campmates in 2020. They’ll also be hoping that big stars forced to put their careers on hold during lockdown will be keen to come out and play.

Who are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many wondered if she might be given a permanent hosting role on the show.

But 2019 proved to be business as usual and we’re expecting Ant and Dec to present the show again in 2020.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December this year.