Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing on Ice after a decade competing on ITV series

Professional Dancing on Ice skater Brianne Delcourt has announced she will be leaving ITV’s competition series, after a decade competing on the show.

Advertisement

The Canadian figure skater joined the show for its fifth series in 2010, gliding to third place with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson, while bagging an outright win the following year with Eastenders actor Sam Attwater.

Last year, she was partnered up with former footballer Kevin Kilbane and the pair quickly fell in love, getting engaged just two months later.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, she explained her decision for leaving the long-running series, expressing a renewed focus on her family and new partner.

She said: “It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now. The hardest part will be missing my DOI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin.

“The show has been a huge part of my life and part of [her daughter] Gracie’s too… It was quite emotional and they knew I had to do what was right for me. They’ve been super supportive of my decision.”

“I’ve made the right decision. I’ll always skate and perform when I can and you may see me again. But as for now, I’m taking a break from it all to fulfil my other passion and dream – which is my family.

Delcourt and Kilbane had planned to get married this autumn, but have postponed the ceremony until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV has confirmed that Dancing On Ice will return in 2021, although it remains to be seen whether it will meet its usual January start date, as Strictly Come Dancing is working on a later schedule this year.

After Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers competed in a same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice, Strictly is reportedly taking the concept even further with two same-sex couples on its 2020 lineup.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.