Meet the contestants on This Morning’s Matchmaker Mountain with Shirley Ballas

This Morning’s Matchmaker Mountain segment, which saw six people over-50’s look for love on an all-expenses paid holiday, excited viewers last year with its Love Island-meets-First-Dates vibes.

Now the daytime TV dating segment, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing‘s Shirley Ballas, is being repeated on This Morning this month, with 2019’s contestants returning to our screens in absence of a new series this year (most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Over the course of several episodes, the group go on a series of dates at a “romantic castle in the lush green landscapes of Italy”, including a drinks mixer and dance lesson from Shirley herself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 contestants taking part in this repeat.

Celia

ITV

Age: 61

Celia, from Wibsey in Bradford, signed up for Matchmaker Mountain after being divorced for over 10 years. The 61-year-old describes herself as a “confident person, outgoing, very sporty type” who loves the outdoors.

She said that she is looking for a man who is also outgoing, sporty and “also good in the sack”.

Nick

ITV

Age: 64

Voice-over artist Nick, from Surrey, was one of the eligible bachelors on Matchmaker Mountain on the look out for love.

The 64-year-old said he’d been single for four years and so was looking to find someone “to have fun” with, who would “make [his] heart flutter”.

Nick has also searched for love on other programmes, including Channel 4’s First Dates.

Jane

ITV

Age: 57

57-year-old Jane from North Wales joined Matchmaker Mountain to end her three-year-long singledom.

Based in Wrexham, Jane has been married twice before and said she “doesn’t have a type” when it comes to a romantic partner. She decided to sign up for the dating segment after her youngest child left for university and so she felt it was “now time for myself”.

She’s not the first member of her family to appear on a dating show – her daughter Kendall Rae-Knight appeared on Love Island 2018.

Laurence

ITV

Age: 66

London-based Laurence appeared on Matchmaker Mountain after spending most of his life single. He describes himself as “a shy renaissance man” who would “know instantly whether there is chemistry” with someone or not when he met them.

The 66-year-old works as an artist, actor and model.

Sharon

ITV

Age: 50

Sharon, 50, from Manchester signed up for Matchmaker Mountain after finding herself single for seven years.

She said that her dream man would be James Martin, but as she can’t have him, she’s looking for “a big, strong strapping man” and “a bit of a bear”.

Don

ITV

Age: 64

Dorset-based Don is the third and final silver fox to join the Matchmaker Mountain line-up. The former teacher, who hales from Weymouth, applied for the show after his daughters persuaded him to enter.

The 64-year-old describes himself as someone who “finds laughter in every situation” with a “Monty Python-style humour”. He’s therefore looking for somebody with “a sense of humour, charisma, a nice personality” who is also warm and friendly.

This Morning airs at 10am on weekdays on ITV.