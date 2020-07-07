When does In the Long Run season 3 air on Sky One and NOW TV?

Good news for comedy fans – Idris Elba’s sitcom In the Long Run is set to return to our screens for a third series this month.

Advertisement

The show, which is based on Elba’s own childhood growing up in 1980s London, received positive reviews for its first two outings – read on for everything you need to know about the third run.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

When is In the Long Run series 3 on Sky One and NOW TV?

The first episode will debut on Sky One on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 with the remaining instalments aired in the same slot over the next five weeks.

All episodes will also be made available on demand, and on NOW TV, immediately after the first episode is broadcast.

What will happen in In the Long Run series 3?

According to Sky, the third series will see the first screen appearance of Walter’s mum, who had previously only been heard on the phone, after she arrives from Sierra Leone to live with the family.

The series will reportedly also see Bagpipes suffer a near-death experience, Valentine find love and Kirsty start up her own catering business – while some developers take an interest in the Eastbridge Estate – so it looks set to be an action-packed series.

Speaking about the series, Elba said, “Nothing beats a funny story from someone who was there! I can’t wait for viewers to see Series 3.”

Meanwhile producer Jon Montague has promised that it could be the funniest season yet, claiming, “Chapter 3 has more LOLs than ever and as we’ve come to expect, is shot through with family, community and togetherness.”

Who is in the cast for In The Long Run series 3?

All the major players from the two previous series are back, including Elba as Walter Easmon, Madeline Appiah (Partners in Crime) as his wife Agnes and Jimmy Akingbola (Kate & Koji) as his younger brother Valentine.

Other returning cast members include Bill Bailey (Black Books) as Bagpipes, Kellie Shirley (EastEnders) as Kirsty, Neil D’Souza (Humans) as Rajesh and Sammy Kamara as Kobna, while Ellen Thomas (EastEnders) appears on screen as Walter’s mum for the first time.

In the Long Run series 3 trailer

No trailer has dropped for the series yet – but we’ll post one here if it becomes available. In the meantime, you can take a look at some first-look images from the new series below.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide