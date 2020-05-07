After Life season 3 confirmed by Ricky Gervais after second series’ Netflix success

Ricky Gervais has revealed Netflix comedy After Life will return for a third season.

Although most of the comedian’s other shows have lasted for two seasons (The Office, Extras), Gervais confirmed on Twitter After Life would return as “so many of you watched [it] so quickly”.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

That’s not all. Alongside the After Life renewal, Gervais has also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will see the writer and actor develop new scripted projects for the streaming platform, as well as stand-up specials.

To celebrate After Life being renewed for a 3rd season we've…put all the most heartbreaking moments from S2 into one video. Sorry. ???? pic.twitter.com/IWHlprvJCR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

Speaking before the announcement, Gervais opened up about to RadioTimes.com and other press why he’d be tempted to continue After Life.

“For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich,” he said. “I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!”

“So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it just to get paid, or because they [Netflix] want another three hours on their platform. It’s got to be that people really want more.

“It’s a really daunting task, a third series… so it’s really got to be wanted.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox

Like the first season, After Life’s second run was centred on the fictitious town of Tambury, and the life of local news journalist Tony (Gervais) – a man grieving for his late wife.

Alongside Gervais, the show stars David Bradley (the Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who plays Tony’s father’s nurse.

The cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

After Life season two is available to watch on Netflix now.