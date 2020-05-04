When will Love Island return?

Love Island wrapped up its winter series, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp being crowned as the winners.

Advertisement

But, fans have a lot more to look forward to as the ITV dating show will be returning for a summer series, after this year’s host Laura Whitmore confirmed the news during the winter finale (February 23rd).

However, it’s since been cancelled, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about when the series will return.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Love Island back after coronavirus cancellation?

Unfortunately, Love Island’s summer series has been cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to travel restrictions and the necessity of social distancing, a dating show abroad wasn’t feasible this summer .

Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, made the announcement, explaining there was simply no way it could go ahead given the current UK lockdown.

He said in a statement: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Laura Whitmore previously announced the return during the winter finale and called for applicants.

Love Island will be back in 2021, but it’s unknown whether that will be a winter series or a summer series.

How can you apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for the summer series are now closed.

For more information on applying, click here.

How long will the summer Love Island be on for?

The winter edition only lasted six weeks, which is a lot shorter than what we’re used to at eight weeks.

As this would be the second run of the year, it was previously confirmed that the summer series will also only run for six weeks.

Who will host Love Island 2020?

After a successful stint on the winter series, Laura Whitmore was tipped to host the summer version, alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover.

Where is Love Island 2020 summer filmed?

Singletons were whisked away to sunny South Africa for the winter series, however, they would have been back in the show’s usual location of Majorca for the summer show.

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year.