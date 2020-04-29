Accessibility Links

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Hello and goodbye to Sarah Jane

In this week’s episode we take a look back at 2006’s School Reunion, aka Elisabeth Sladen’s NuWho debut

School may currently be out for kids around the world, but in our Doctor Who podcast we’re heading back into the classroom – because on its 14th anniversary, it’s high time for a look back at 2006 episode School Reunion.

Starring David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose, the episode also brought Elisabeth Sladen’s fan-favourite classic companion Sarah Jane Smith back to the series in style, launching spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures and giving classic Who fans a warm, fuzzy feeling they’ve been chasing ever since.

This week we take a look back at the episode itself, delving into its impact on Doctor Who as a whole, its stellar guest cast (including pitch-perfect villain Anthony Head) and its legacy for Sarah Jane’s continuing presence in the Whoniverse.

Plus, we discuss the touching new tribute to Sarah Jane written by Russell T Davies, and what the new send-off means for the character going forward.

Want more Doctor Who content? You can vote for your favourite series of the modern era here, or check out last week’s podcast on Human Nature/Family of Blood here.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

