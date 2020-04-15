Charles Ingram says Quiz is “terrifyingly accurate” and “horribly cringeworthy”

ITV’s drama Quiz has caused quite the stir with its portrayal of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? so-called “cough scandal” of 2001.

The three-part series aired on Monday, with many taking to Twitter to praise Michael Sheen for his eerily accurate turn as host Chris Tarrant.

Ahead of the last episode airing tonight (Wednesday 15th April), Major Charles Ingram himself has given his thoughts on the series, and it looks like he’s quite pleased with his portrayal so far, even if he thought it was “horribly cringeworthy”.

“#Quiz. WOW. The cast, the story, the scenes, simply brilliant,” he wrote on Twitter. “Terrifyingly accurate and oh yes, horribly cringeworthy. Floored by the pure talent on show tonight. Well done too to @ITV. Gutsy.”

Ingram is played by Succession‘s Matthew McFadyen on the series, while Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford plays his wife Diana.

The drama is based on the true story of Ingram’s appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, during which he allegedly cheated his way to the top prize, and the trial that followed. It also touches on the harassment the Ingrams suffered at the hands of the press and the public following the scandal.

To this day, the Ingrams maintain their innocence while Tarrant himself vehemently disagrees.

The third and final episode of Quiz airs tonight (Wednesday 15th April) on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.