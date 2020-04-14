Doctor Who fans organise virtual choir singalong – here’s how to get involved

When it comes to keeping spirits up during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, few fandoms have done a better job than the Doctor Who community.

Several fan watchalong events of favourite episodes have been held since the UK first went into lockdown – including live participation from some of the series’ writers and biggest stars – and now fans are being urged to join in with a new initiative.

Guitarist, composer and Doctor Who fan Borna Matosic is planning on covering The Long Song from series seven episode The Rings of Akhaten, and is calling on fans around the world for a helping hand.

Matosic is hoping to make it the biggest Doctor Who cover ever – with a massive choir made up of the global Whovian community providing vocals.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Emily Cook of Doctor Who Magazine wrote: “We need YOUR VOICE for the BIGGEST #DOCTORWHO MUSIC COVER EVER! @BornaMatosic is covering The Rings of Akhaten’s ‘Long Song’ and we need fans around the world to sing as the choir…”

???? We need YOUR VOICE for the BIGGEST #DOCTORWHO MUSIC COVER EVER!@BornaMatosic is covering The Rings of Akhaten's 'Long Song' and we need fans around the world to sing as the choir… Watch this video to find out how to get involved: https://t.co/1C5XTELU3b #LockdownLongSong pic.twitter.com/pJHr5sV4Xa — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) April 14, 2020

Cook’s Tweet also includes a video explaining how fans can get involved as well as an image with some basic instructions.

For those interested in participating all you need to do is learn the lyrics of the song, record yourself singing along with the choir (with headphones so only your voice is recorded) and send the resulting audio file to doctorwholockdown@gmail.com before Sunday 10th May.

And in a follow up Tweet, Cook cleared up some important rules for participating – clarifying that you don’t need to be a brilliant singer and nor do you need fancy recording equipment.

Dubbed by Matt Smith’s eleventh Doctor as a “lullaby without end”, the Long Song played a prominent part in The Rings of Akhaten, during which the song finally ended – leading to the Mummy and Old God of Akhaten waking up after millions of years.

