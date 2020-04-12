When are The Nest episodes four and five on TV?

Viewers have been captivated by BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest, about a wealthy couple living just outside Glasgow, and who decide to enlist a troubled teenager to carry their baby.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle play married couple Dan and Emily, while Sex Education’s Mirren Mack plays their surrogate (and constant source of worry) Kaya, whose past is far more murky than she’s led them to believe…

So far the five-part series, penned by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Nicole Taylor (Three Girls), has been airing every Sunday evening at 9pm on BBC One, but this Easter weekend the show’s scheduling has been shifted so that fans can view the final two instalments back-to-back over Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Read on for how to watch episodes four and five of The Nest…

When is The Nest episode four on TV?

The Nest episode four will air as expected at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 12th April (Easter Sunday).

When is The Nest episode five on TV?

The final episode of The Nest (episode five) will air the evening after episode four, on Monday 13th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on BBC One – instead of the following Sunday.

How can I watch The Nest from the beginning?

You can watch the previous episodes of The Nest on BBC iPlayer here. Unsure whether or not it’s your cup of tea? Have a read of our episode one preview.

You can check out what else is on over the Easter holidays with our TVGuide.