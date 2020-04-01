Warren Brown speaks out after Strike Back’s shocking final season twist

The final season of Sky One’s action thriller Strike Back unleashed a heartbreaking twist on viewers last night (31st March), as series regular Sgt. Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister (Warren Brown) was killed off.

Advertisement

Mac was badly inured in the previous instalment, but last night’s episode appeared to flash forward to a later period in his life when he had recovered, quit military unit Section 20 and started a new life with a wife and daughter.

However, in a tragic twist, it was revealed that Mac’s new life was actually a hallucination and back in the real world he eventually died of his wounds.

“Everyone wanted to go out with a bang so inevitably one of the leads might have to go, for impact, so I knew the idea from the beginning,” Brown told PA.

“But it wasn’t until a few weeks before we started when the scripts were ready that we read it and I thought it was really really good… I just thought the writing was incredible.”

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Strike Back will wrap up for good in a few weeks’ time but Brown insisted he was thrilled with Mac’s explosive exit and wasn’t disappointed that his character is absent from the final episodes.

“Strike Back is undoubtedly the most physically and mentally demanding job I’ve ever had, I’ve loved it, and then to go out this year, in the final season, with those scripts, was an absolute gift,” he said.

“Going into the final season you want to give it absolutely everything and I was made up with that send-off and we managed to keep it under wraps so there was quite a bit of shock.”

Sky/Cinemax

To ensure that the twist didn’t leak, Brown remained on-set for the final weeks’ filming – this time stepping behind the camera.

“We are all quite active on social media and the fans are into seeing behind the scenes while we are shooting so obviously if we are all posting, posting, posting and I’m suddenly not posting for the last four episodes they are going to know something,” he explained.

“I asked at the beginning, would it be possible to come back for the final block and shadow direct?

“Because of the nature of the show, in the final weeks of shooting when things were getting a bit out of hand, I was able to get my hands dirty a little bit and was able to do a little bit of second-unit directing, which was brilliant.”

Advertisement

Strike Back continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky One – check out what else is on with our TV Guide