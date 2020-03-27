What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend with a few changes, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The family entertainment show returned on February 22nd with some of its favourite features, famous faces and some new elements.

So what time is it on? And what can viewers expect from the revitalised show?

We have all the info…

When is it on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air at 7pm on Saturday 28th.

This week’s show will last for an hour instead of 90-minutes and will be filled with fun-loving, family entertainment.

Due to the coronavirus, ITV have had to make some changes to filming.

So this week’s show will be slightly different to other weeks as the episode will be pre-recorded with links from Ant and Dec, who will be at home watching along with viewers.

It comes after the Geordie duo filmed without a studio audience for the first time in the show’s history, due to the pandemic outbreak.

The show made the decision to prioritise the “well-being of everyone involved” despite it depending heavily on the atmosphere from the audience.

Sharing a statement, ITV explained: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience. Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.”

Looks like @antanddec had a tee-rific time in this week's Happiest Minute ⛳️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/MQxIEp2u42 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 6, 2020

What can viewers expect on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will include all the usual features, which fans have grown to love over the years.

There’s also some new segments, which are likely to have fans in fits of laughter.

In a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas, Ant and Dec become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

Dressed in realistic, prosthetic costume, they’ll try and persuade kids to give them the Zoo keeper’s lunch.

But will the children believe pandas can actually talk?

This weekend (March 28th), Ant and Dec will wrap up their Men in Brown skit, as the secret celebrity who has been taken over by an alien finally reveals their identity.

Ant and Dec will be doing everything in their power to save the world from The Squits being unleashed.

The TV legends will be also sharing some of their best moments from over the years, and it looks like Louis Walsh’s Celebrity Get Out of Me Ear – you know the one where he pretended he was speaking to Dani Minogue on an actual banana – is still one of their faves.

Louis Walsh using a banana as a phone is definitely up there for us ???? @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/mAdLHLXU6L — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 25, 2020

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7pm, only on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.