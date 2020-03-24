When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV? What’s it about?

After the cancellation of Glastonbury, Eurovision and even the Olympics, entertainment in summer 2020 is going to look very different from what many had imagined.

With TV productions grinding to a halt and repeats filling the airwaves, enter former England footballer Peter Crouch as the unexpected hero set to save our summer schedules.

Here’s everything we know Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer…

When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV?

An air date for the entertainment show is yet to be confirmed. However, the show is unsurprisingly expected to broadcast in the summer – the show is intended to make up for cancelled summer events such as the Euros, which would’ve started in June.

What is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer about?

The BBC has described Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer as “a one-stop shop of summery entertainment” that aims to give “the British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away”.

It appears to be a variety entertainment show fronted by the England striker, which will include live music, sports action, comedy skits and celebrity guests – all largely achieved through video links and other communication technology.

The show is a direct response to the coronavirus outbreak – it will incorporate elements of music festivals, sports tournaments and live events that have all been cancelled, and will forgo a studio audience in favour of online fan interactions.

Who will appear on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer?

Crouch will be joined each episode by TV and BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, as well as Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and his comedy band the Horne Section.

Celebrity guests are yet to be announced – but as the show promises to make use of Crouch’s contacts, expect appearances from wife Abbey Clancy and at least a few A-List footballers.