Meet the cast of ITV’s Belgravia

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has adapted his period novel Belgravia into a six-part series spanning over 26 years, with an extensive and star-studded cast featuring the likes of Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walker, Tom Wilkinson, and Philip Glenister.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters.

Tamsin Greig plays Anne Trenchard

Who is Anne Trenchard? The daughter of a teacher, Anne is a clever, elegant woman, married to social climber James Trenchard and mother to Sophia and Oliver. When her daughter procures the family invitations to the now-legendary Brussels ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, Anne foresees social embarrassment – but nothing like the scandal that will haunt her for the next twenty years.

Where have I seen Tamsin Greig before? The theatre and screen actress is perhaps best known for her roles in Friday Night Dinner (as mum Jackie) and in Episodes (as Beverley). She’s also starred in the likes of Green Wing, Shaun of the Dead, White Heat, the 2009 TV series of Emma, and in the TV mini-series The Diary of Anne Frank.

Harriet Walker plays Lady Brockenhurst

Who is Lady Brockenhurst? An aristocrat with a great sense of superiority, she masks her private sadnesses with aplomb. Married to the Earl of Brockenhurst, they have one son, Lord Edmund Bellasis, who is the apple of his mother’s eye.

Where have I seen Harriet Walker before? No stranger to a period drama, Walker has starred in the film Sense and Sensibility (as the unbearable Fanny Dashwood); The Young Victoria; and Atonement, among others. She’s also more recently starred in the TV series Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s The Crown (as Clemmie Churchill) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (as Dr. Kalonia).

Philip Glenister plays James Trenchard

Who is James Trenchard? A social climber who started out as a London market trader, James rose in status during the war against Napoleon, becoming one of the Duke of Wellington’s principal suppliers – and dubbed “The Magician”. In years following the Battle of Waterloo, he’s since joined the Cubitt brothers in building a new area of London for the rich: Belgravia.

Where have I seen Philip Glenister before? Glenister is best known for his iconic role as the foul-mouthed police detective Gene Hunt in the hit series Life on Mars and its sequel, Ashes to Ashes. He’s also starred in Cranford, The Hollow Crown, Inside No. 9, and Hidden.

Tom Wilkinson plays the Earl of Brockenhurst

Who is the Earl of Brockenhurst? Lord Brockenhurst is a typical aristocrat, but loves his wife despite their marriage of custom. Twenty years after the events of the Battle of Waterloo, his present situation has brought out his more depressive tendencies.

Where have I seen Tom Wilkinson before? The Oscar-nominated film and television actor has starred in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel (as the Author), Michael Clayton, The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, the TV mini series John Adams (as Benjamin Franklin) and The Kennedys.

Richard Goulding plays Oliver Trenchard

Who is Oliver Trenchard? A child at the start of the series and son of James and Anne, grown-up Oliver is entitled and believes whole-heartedly in his superiority, but is not prepared to work for a living. He’s married to Susan, a petulant social climber.

Where have I seen Richard Goulding before? The actor is best known for playing Prince Harry in both King Charles III and in the satirical show The Windsors. He’s also starred in Brexit: The Uncivil War (as Boris Johnson), Island of Dreams, Fresh Meat, Me Before You, and more recently in ITV’s real-life crime drama White House Farm.

Alice Eve plays Susan Trenchard

Who is Susan Trenchard? Daughter of a wealthy merchant, Susan is the Trenchard’s spoilt but clever daughter-in-law.

Where have I seen Alice Eve before? The British actress has starred in She’s Out of My League, Star Trek: Into Darkness (as Carol Marcus), Men in Black 3, Before We Go, Start for Ten, and the Oscar-nominated film Bombshell. She also starred as a popular influencer and bride-to-be in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive.

Emily Reid plays Sophia Trenchard

Who is Sophie Trenchard? The Trenchard’s beautiful daughter, Sophia is a young woman in love as she prepares to attend the Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo.

Where have I seen Emily Reid before? The up-and-coming actress has starred in Leprechaun Returns and Curfew.

Jeremy Neumark Jones plays Lord Bellasis

Who is Lord Bellasis? The handsome son and heir to the Earl and Countess of Brockenhurst.

Where have I seen Jeremy Neumark Jones before? The rising actor is best known for roles in The Last Post, Grantchester, One of Us, and The Feed.

Jack Bardoe plays Charles Pope

Who is Charles Pope? A Victorian entrepreneur, he is unaware of the true circumstances of his birth. Charming, youthful, and intelligent, he is determined to make his own mark on the world.

Where have I seen Jack Bardoe before? Fresh out of drama school, this is Bardoe’s first major on-screen role.

Ella Purnell pays Lady Maria Grey

Who is Lady Maria Grey? A beautiful and eligible young woman, her mother has identified the older John Bellasis as a suitable match for her, but she is put-off by his snobbish airs and his dislike of foreign places.

Where have I seen Ella Purnell before? You’ll probably recognise the actress for roles in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Never Let Me Go (as Young Ruth), Maleficent (as Young Maleficent), TV series Sweetbitter, and the TV mini-series Ordeal by Innocence (as Hester Argyll).

James Fleet plays Reverend Stephen Bellasis

Who is the Reverend Stephen Bellasis? The jealous and weak younger brother of the Earl of Brockenhurst, his own son John Bellasis is due to eventually inherit the Brockenhurst estate.

Where have I seen James Fleet before? International viewers will probably recognise the English actor for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral (as the rich yet socially inept Tom), Sense and Sensibility (in which he played the husband of Belgravia co-star Harriet Walker), and as Hugo Horton in The Vicar of Dibley. He’s more recently starred in ITV series Unforgotten, Patrick Melrose, and The Pale Horse.

Adam James plays John Bellasis

Who is John Bellasis? A selfish and greedy man, he knows that he will eventually inherit from his uncle, the Earl of Brockenhurst.

Where have I seen Adam James before? James played Neil in the series Doctor Foster, and starred as the prime minister in King Charles III. He’s also starred in episodes of Extras, Ashes to Ashes, Hustle, Dr. Who, and more recently played Adam McKay in Deep State.

Diana Hardcastle plays Grace Bellasis

Who is Grace Bellasis? The dissatisfied wife of Reverend Stephen Bellasis, and mother to the arrogant John Bellasis.

Where have I seen Diana Hardcastle before? The actress has starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, episodes of Midsomer Murders, and Taggart, and the mini-series The Kennedys (in which she and her husband, Belgravia co-star Tom Wilkinson, played real-life husband and wife Joe and Rose Kennedy).

Tara Fitzgerald plays Lady Templemore

Who is Lady Templemore? Maria Grey’s mother, she is determined to ensure that her daughter makes a prudent match rather than marry for love.

Who is Tara Fitzgerald? International viewers will recognise Fitzgerald for her role as Selyse Baratheon (mother of greyscale victim Princess Shireen) in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. She’s also starred in the BBC series Waking the Dead, and films including Sirens and The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain.

Paul Ritter plays Turton

Who is Turton? The Trenchard’s household butler, he’s been with the family for years, but isn’t above attempting to make some (dishonest) money out of them ahead of his own retirement.

Where have I seen Paul Ritter before? Ritter’s CV include film credits as varied as Son of Rambo, Quantum of Solace, and Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince. He’s also starred in Friday Night Dinner (opposite Belgravia co-star Tamsin Greig), and more recently historical dramas Chernobyl and Catherine the Great.

Saskia Reeves plays Ellis

Who is Ellis? Lady’s maid to Anne Trenchard, she’s both cunning and devious.

Where have I seen Saskia Reeves before? The English actress has appeared in TV shows including Wolf Hall, Luther, Wallander, A Child in Time, Worricker Trilogy, and Us.

Bronagh Gallagher plays Speer

Who is Speer? Lady’s maid to Susan Trenchard, she’s ambitious and loyal to her mistress.

Where have I seen Bronagh Gallagher before? Gallagher recently starred in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield. She’s also appeared in films like Pulp Fiction, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and Mary Reilly.

Naomi Frederick plays the Duchess of Bedford

Who is the Duchess of Bedford? An early advocate of afternoon tea, she is snobbish and reluctant to invite Anne Trenchard to her London home.

Where have I seen Naomi Frederick before? The theatre and screen actress has appeared in the likes of The Children Act, My Family, The Trial of Tony Blair, Doctors, and Holby City.

Diana Kent plays the Duchess of Richmond

Who is the Duchess of Richmond? The hostess behind the famous ball on the eve of Waterloo, she’s the sister of Lady Brockenhurst.

Where have I seen Diana Kent before? The film and TV actress has starred in MotherFatherSon, Holby City, Heavenly Creatures, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and One Day.

Serena Evans plays Mrs Pope

Who is Mrs Pope? The loving adoptive mother of Charles Pope, whose true origins are unknown to him.

Where have I seen Serena Evans before? The actress played Mrs. Hammond in Catastrophe, Grandma in There She Goes, and has previously starred in TV projects including Lewis, Casualty, and The Thin Blue Line.

Belgravia airs Sundays at 9pm on ITV