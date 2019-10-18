When is There She Goes series 2 on TV?

The BBC have confirmed that there will be a second series of There She Goes, the funny but highly emotional comedy drama written by Shaun Pye. This time around, the series has been relocated BBC Four to BBC Two, host of comedies such as Extras (in which Pye played the hilariously irritating Greg).

Advertisement

When exactly will it be on?

It’s been over a year since since the first series broadcast on BBC Four (16th October 2018), so unless the BBC plan to unveil and premiere series two within the next few weeks, the show will most likely return in 2020. The upcoming series will now be on BBC Two.

What’s it about?

Simon and Emily have two children, a daughter called Rosie and a son called Ben. Rosie has severe learning difficulties, which isn’t easy for her family to appreciate, let alone manage.

Emily does most of the work as a result of Simon’s history with alcoholism. Rosie is reluctant to do what she’s told and prone to tantrums, sometimes causing household damage. Emily is sympathetic of her daughter, but Simon just gets frustrated. Inevitably, Ben feels neglected, as is highlighted in the finale, which concerns his birthday.

With regards to the overall story of series two, nothing’s been announced. The real question is whether it will utilise a similar plot structure to the first. Will there be flashbacks? Will it jump forwards in time to when Rosie’s a teenager? Chances are it will continue under the same format, but nothing’s official yet.

Who will be in it?

The parents, Simon and Emily, will once again be played by David Tennant and Jessica Hynes (who previously worked together on Doctor Who in 2007), while Miley Locke will play Rosie and Edan Hayhurst will play Ben.

Advertisement

There She Goes series 2 will be broadcast on BBC Two