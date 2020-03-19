Accessibility Links

Twitter uncovers the truth about the ‘butthole cut’ of Cats

The internet is clamouring to see the reported Cats film version featuring CGI-ed feline anuses

catsfilm2

Just when we thought that the film Cats couldn’t get any more terrifying, it turns out that somewhere out there in the ether there’s allegedly a ‘butthole cut’ of the movie, which includes the anuses of the CGI-ed feline characters.

Advertisement

The Twitter hashtag “#ReleaseTheButtholeCut” began trending yesterday after writer Jack Waz alleged that an acquaintance of his, a VFX producer, “was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before”.

Waz continued: “Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

Various celebrities have demanded the release of this (frankly horrifying) cut as comic relief during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson and actor Seth Rogan are among stars who’ve so far tweeted that the cut be made available.

Advertisement

Over to you, Tom Hooper…

