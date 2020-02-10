James Corden and Rebel Wilson poke fun at Cats during Oscars 2020

It goes without saying that Cats wasn’t quite the blockbuster hit many were expecting, and even the cast have been poking fun at it.

During the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared on stage to complete some hosting duties, but it wasn’t without one big elephant in the room.

The pair walked out in their costumes from Cats, looking decidedly unimpressed, as they approached the microphone to reveal who won the Oscar for Visual Effects.

While the audience in Los Angeles erupted with laughter, they stood stock still, with their “paws” raised.

They said: “As cast members of Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

Corden and Wilson received a rapturous round of applause before they went on to read out the nominees.

When the camera returned to them, they played with the microphone, as if it was a cat toy.

In the end, the Oscar went to 1917 but viewers couldn’t help tweet about the hilarious moment.

The saddest thing is? Rebel and James still look better dressed as they are now, than they did in the actual CATS movie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f176LAVpMM — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 10, 2020

Still better than the cgi in Cats #oscars pic.twitter.com/QrXTSzIP1S — Journeyman Sports (@JourneymnSports) February 10, 2020