Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. James Corden and Rebel Wilson poke fun at Cats during Oscars 2020

James Corden and Rebel Wilson poke fun at Cats during Oscars 2020

Awkward moment alert!

Oscars James Corden and Rebel Wilson

It goes without saying that Cats wasn’t quite the blockbuster hit many were expecting, and even the cast have been poking fun at it.

Advertisement

During the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared on stage to complete some hosting duties, but it wasn’t without one big elephant in the room.

The pair walked out in their costumes from Cats, looking decidedly unimpressed, as they approached the microphone to reveal who won the Oscar for Visual Effects.

While the audience in Los Angeles erupted with laughter, they stood stock still, with their “paws” raised.

They said: “As cast members of Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

Corden and Wilson received a rapturous round of applause before they went on to read out the nominees.

When the camera returned to them, they played with the microphone, as if it was a cat toy.

Advertisement

In the end, the Oscar went to 1917 but viewers couldn’t help tweet about the hilarious moment.

Tags

All about Oscars: 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Bong Joon-ho wins at the Oscars 2020
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Oscars Eminem

Eminem makes surprise appearance at the Oscars and viewers are confused

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Freshly painted Oscar Statues in preparation for the Governors Awards and the 82nd Academy Awards at a secret location on October 19, 2009 in Northern Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Oscars 2020 | Full list of winners

Oscars Toy Story

Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 bags Best Animated Feature Film

Natalie Portman Oscars

Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors at the Oscars