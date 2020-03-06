Who is Austria’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Vincent Bueno, who will sing ‘Alive’?

Hot off the press is the announcement that Vincent Bueno will represent Austria at Eurovision 2020.

Will Vincent sweep Eurovision off its feet?

Find out more below…

Who is representing Austria at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 34

Instagram: @officialvincentbueno

Twitter: @vincebueno

Facebook: @officialvincentbueno

Eurovision viewers will be watching with stars in their eyes, as Rotterdam welcomes Vienna’s star, Vincent Bueno to the Contest.

The singer, composer and musician, Vincent Bueno is heading to Rotterdam in May.

In the space of only twelve years, since beginning his career, Vincent has had incredible opportunities and is a real talent to look out for: he began dancing at the tender age of four and is a graduate of music and performing arts. By 11, he had mastered the piano, guitar, drums and bass guitar.

In 2008, Vincent featured in Austria’s musical theatre competition, Musical! Die Show – which unlike Western and Asian talent show contests, is comparatively more difficult and challenging due to its theatre leanings – beating 10 contestants to become the winner.He performed popular numbers from Grease, Phantom of the Opera, Jungle Book, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon, Singin’ in the Rain and Mary Poppins and was lauded by veterans of the original West End cast of Miss Saigon.

Two years later, he performed for Filipino television, signing a contract with Star Records, now called Star Music.

What is Austria’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Vincent will be performing an energetic number of his own, called Alive, composed by himself and young producers and composers, with whom Vincent was proud to collaborate: David Yang, Felix van Göns, Artur Aigner. He wrote the lyrics himself.

The song is described as a story about becoming alive through liberation from our own egos. Listeners are invigorated as the melody changes, until the end when only two words remain: “Alive again”.

Where did Austria come in last year’s Eurovision?

Austria will have their hopes riding on Vincent this year, as last year, the nation failed to qualify for the final, finishing in 17th place with only 21 points.

Despite that, the country has enjoyed a long history with Eurovision, having joined the Contest in 1957 and has performed 51 times.

It has also won on two occasions: in 1966 with the song Merci, Chérie by Udo Jürgens and in 2014 with the song, Rise like a Phoenix, performed by Conchita Wurst.

However, it has placed last eight times and has received no points on four occasions.

So, will Vincent receive a standing ovation and win, or will the curtain fall on him?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020