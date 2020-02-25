When summer Love Island will return – what we know about the next series so far

Love Island wrapped up its winter series, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp being crowned as the winners.

Advertisement

But, fans have a lot more to look forward to as the ITV dating show will be returning for a summer series, after this year’s host Laura Whitmore confirmed the news during the winter finale (February 23rd).

So when is it on? And who will host the summer series?

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Love Island summer series start date?

The channel has yet to announce the release date, however, the show usually airs around June so it’s likely to be around the same time.

Laura announced the return during Sunday’s finale and ITV are now looking for “lively singles” to join the show.

On their website, an ad reads: “We’re now on the lookout for lively singles from across the country to take part.

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

How can you apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for the summer series have now opened on the ITV website.

While it has been open since January 12th, potential contestants have all the way until April 30th 2020 to apply.

For more information on applying, click here.

How long will the summer Love Island be on for?

The winter edition only lasted six weeks, which is a lot shorter than what we’re used to at eight weeks.

As this will be the second run of the year, it’s been confirmed that the summer series will also only run for six weeks.

Who will host Love Island 2020?

After a successful stint on the winter series, it’s likely Laura will return as the host, alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover.

However, as it’s early days in the production of the show, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Where is Love Island 2020 summer filmed?

Singletons were whisked away to sunny South Africa for the winter series, however, they’ll be back in the show’s usual location of Majorca for the summer show.

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year.